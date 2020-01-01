 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Evolab Chroma™ Colors Cartridge - Grape Dreams - 500mg

by Evolab

About this product

This cartridge features distillate (instead of oil) for a THC-rich cartridge. Evolab uses pharmaceutical-grade extraction technology and a chemical distillation process to remove everything but the desired cannabinoids from their distillates. The cartridges have an adjustable vent on them to allow users to adjust the strength of their pulls.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.