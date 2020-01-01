Evolab Chroma™ Colors Cartridge - Lime Sorbet - 500mg
About this product
This cartridge features distillate (instead of oil) for a THC-rich cartridge. Evolab uses pharmaceutical-grade extraction technology and a chemical distillation process to remove everything but the desired cannabinoids from their distillates. The cartridges have an adjustable vent on them to allow users to adjust the strength of their pulls.
About this strain
Lime Sorbet
Lime Sorbet by Cresco Labs is the descendent of the storied Katsu cultivar of Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. This indica has a pungent earthy aroma intermixed with the tart, fresh flavor of lime that lingers on the exhale. Lime Sorbet’s Kush parentage lends this strain pleasant physical relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress.