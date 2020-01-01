 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Evolab Chroma™ Colors Cartridge - Tropical Fruit - 500mg

Evolab Chroma™ Colors Cartridge - Tropical Fruit - 500mg

by Evolab

Cannabinoids

THC
79.1%
CBD
0.0%
$49.99

About this product

Evolab unveiled the latest addition to its popular Colors product line - naturally derived Tropical Fruit flavor paired with purified cannabinoids and terpenes! 500mg CO2 extracted Vape Cartridge. 510 threading, Adjustable air flow, and refillable! Compatible with button batteries, not with suction. Delicious tropical punch flavor! There’s potent. And then there’s Evolab potent. The kind of pure potency you can only get from Evolab’s pharmaceutical grade CO2 Technology. This oil is almost pure cannabinoids, so nothing gets in the way of the THC or the therapeutic effects of the CBD. It’s cannabis stripped down to its purest form and it will blow away everything else you have tried. Zero cutting agents, natural flavor, and 80-95% potent!

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.