About this product

Evolab unveiled the latest addition to its popular Colors product line - naturally derived Tropical Fruit flavor paired with purified cannabinoids and terpenes! 500mg CO2 extracted Vape Cartridge. 510 threading, Adjustable air flow, and refillable! Compatible with button batteries, not with suction. Delicious tropical punch flavor! There’s potent. And then there’s Evolab potent. The kind of pure potency you can only get from Evolab’s pharmaceutical grade CO2 Technology. This oil is almost pure cannabinoids, so nothing gets in the way of the THC or the therapeutic effects of the CBD. It’s cannabis stripped down to its purest form and it will blow away everything else you have tried. Zero cutting agents, natural flavor, and 80-95% potent!