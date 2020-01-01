Evolab Chroma™ - Cartridge Refill Kit (Syringe) - 1000mg
About this product
All natural flavors, mixed with the incomparably pure effects of pharmaceutical grade CO2 extracted Chroma Oil. Everything else will seem kind of beige. With a smooth, robust draw that highlights the flavor and potency of our Colors, this hits the spot whether you are at home or on the go.
