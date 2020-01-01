Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Delta 8 THC is similar to Delta 9 THC in regards to it being a naturally occurring compound found in most cannabis plants. However, Delta 8 THC usually only shows up in the plant in very low levels, so we created a process using just heat and filtration to convert Delta 9 THC into Delta 8 THC. You can read more about this rare cannabinoid by reading our Chief Scientist's blog post: https://www.evolab.com/press-blog/delta8
Be the first to review this product.