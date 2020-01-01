 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Evolab Cartridge - Delta 8 - Sour Tangie - 500mg

Evolab Cartridge - Delta 8 - Sour Tangie - 500mg

by Evolab

Write a review
Evolab Concentrates Cartridges Evolab Cartridge - Delta 8 - Sour Tangie - 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Delta 8 THC is similar to Delta 9 THC in regards to it being a naturally occurring compound found in most cannabis plants. However, Delta 8 THC usually only shows up in the plant in very low levels, so we created a process using just heat and filtration to convert Delta 9 THC into Delta 8 THC. You can read more about this rare cannabinoid by reading our Chief Scientist's blog post: https://www.evolab.com/press-blog/delta8

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.