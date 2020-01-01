 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Evolab Cartridge - Delta 8 - Tangerine Dream - 500mg

Evolab Cartridge - Delta 8 - Tangerine Dream - 500mg

by Evolab

Write a review
Evolab Concentrates Cartridges Evolab Cartridge - Delta 8 - Tangerine Dream - 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Delta 8 THC is similar to Delta 9 THC in regards to it being a naturally occurring compound found in most cannabis plants. However, Delta 8 THC usually only shows up in the plant in very low levels, so we created a process using just heat and filtration to convert Delta 9 THC into Delta 8 THC. You can read more about this rare cannabinoid by reading our Chief Scientist's blog post: https://www.evolab.com/press-blog/delta8

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Tangerine Dream

Tangerine Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

A strain for connoisseurs, the award-winning Tangerine Dream from the illustrious Barney’s Farm is a cross of G13, Afghani, and Neville's A5 Haze. Its ability to knock out pain while increasing energy is what makes this strain so special. While too much Tangerine Dream may leave you stuck in the couch, this strain was crafted to meet the demands of medical patients. Uplifting and euphoric, it provides consumers with mental clarity while deeply relaxing muscles. Tangerine Dream typically flowers in 8 to 10 weeks and features a citrusy aroma.

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.