Delta 8 THC is similar to Delta 9 THC in regards to it being a naturally occurring compound found in most cannabis plants. However, Delta 8 THC usually only shows up in the plant in very low levels, so we created a process using just heat and filtration to convert Delta 9 THC into Delta 8 THC. You can read more about this rare cannabinoid by reading our Chief Scientist's blog post: https://www.evolab.com/press-blog/delta8