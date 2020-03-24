Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
Combining THC & CBD. All of the benefits, without all of the buzz. You love the way cannabis makes you feel. But sometimes you want something that keeps you a bit more grounded. With a synergistic blend of Chroma™ THC and therapeutic CBD, Alchemy Balance is what you’ve been seeking. Pairing a 1/1 ratio of potent cannabinoids with our flavorful, functional terpenes creates a dynamic and harmonious effect. A subtly uplifting experience for any time of day. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables, environmentally friendly refillable cartridges and easy to use refill syringes.
