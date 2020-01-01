Evolab FreshTerps™ - Gupta Haze
About this product
FreshTerps™ captures the essence of your favorite strains. We source only the most sought after plants from the best growers. And then we extract just 2-3% of the plant weight in pure terpenes through our precision pharmaceutical-grade extraction process. You enjoy the very best flavors and effects that each strain has to offer - and nothing else. It’s purity you can taste and feel
About this strain
Gupta Haze
Tangerine Haze and Gupta Kush come together in this outstanding hybrid by Colorado Seed Inc. With sweet and stimulating effects brought forward by Tang’s NYC Diesel x G13 Haze parentage and a yield and potency boost from Gupta Kush, Gupta Haze is mentally clarifying with a generous body buzz. Expect plants with an average THC content of no less than 21% that finishes is about 10 weeks.