Evolab FreshTerps™ - Quantum Kush

by Evolab

About this product

FreshTerps™ captures the essence of your favorite strains. We source only the most sought after plants from the best growers. And then we extract just 2-3% of the plant weight in pure terpenes through our precision pharmaceutical-grade extraction process. You enjoy the very best flavors and effects that each strain has to offer - and nothing else. It’s purity you can taste and feel.

About this strain

Quantum Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.