Evolab FreshTerps™ - Quantum Kush
by EvolabWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
FreshTerps™ captures the essence of your favorite strains. We source only the most sought after plants from the best growers. And then we extract just 2-3% of the plant weight in pure terpenes through our precision pharmaceutical-grade extraction process. You enjoy the very best flavors and effects that each strain has to offer - and nothing else. It’s purity you can taste and feel.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Quantum Kush
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.