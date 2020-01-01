About this product

You love the way cannabis makes you feel. But sometimes you want something that keeps you a bit more grounded. With a synergistic blend of Chroma™ THC and therapeutic CBD, Alchemy Balance is what you’ve been seeking. Pairing a 1/1 ratio of potent cannabinoids with our flavorful, functional terpenes creates a dynamic and harmonious effect. A subtly uplifting experience for any time of day. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables, environmentally friendly refillable cartridges and easy to use refill syringes. G Pen Gio delivers intensity and simplicity for an ultra-portable vaporization experience. Featuring a draw-activated, wicked cartridge system for smooth, natural pulls with maximum vapor density, the G Pen Gio is an intuitive, compact, ergonomic device for vapor connoisseurs and novices alike. Filled with 500mg of a special terpene-rich blend of Evolab's incomparably potent, award-winning CO2 extracted oil, Gio delivers a truly unparalleled vaping experience.