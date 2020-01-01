Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
G Pen Gio delivers intensity and simplicity for an ultra-portable vaporization experience. Featuring a draw-activated, wicked cartridge system for smooth, natural pulls with maximum vapor density, the G Pen Gio is an intuitive, compact, ergonomic device for vapor connoisseurs and novices alike. Filled with 500mg of a special terpene-rich blend of Evolab's incomparably potent, award-winning CO2 extracted oil, Gio delivers a truly unparalleled vaping experience.
Mars OG is one spacey indica. Coming out of the California Bay Area, Mars OG has been given its planetary name in reference to its growing conditions. Planetary strains refer to strains which began indoors and were moved outdoors to complete the grow cycle in more natural conditions. The end result is a dense bud with a high flower-to-leaf ratio that produces a heavy-handed body buzz. With a hearty, thick taste and pungent smell, Mars OG will take away your pains and easily put you to sleep.