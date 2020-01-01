Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
G Pen Gio delivers intensity and simplicity for an ultra-portable vaporization experience. Featuring a draw-activated, wicked cartridge system for smooth, natural pulls with maximum vapor density, the G Pen Gio is an intuitive, compact, ergonomic device for vapor connoisseurs and novices alike. Filled with 500mg of a special terpene-rich blend of Evolab's incomparably potent, award-winning CO2 extracted oil, Gio delivers a truly unparalleled vaping experience.
Scooby Snacks is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Platinum Girl Scout Cookies with Face Off OG. Its dense purple buds are full of piney OG Kush flavor and a sweet aftertaste. Don’t underestimate the potency of Scooby Snacks! The combination of popular West Coast genetics brings on stimulating cerebral effects that weigh heavy on your eyes and slowly relax the body. The end result is a calm, happy experience that keeps depression away and can help rock you to sleep.