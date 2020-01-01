Blissful Wizard Disposable Pen 0.6g
by Curio Wellness
0.5 grams
$45.00
G Pen Gio delivers intensity and simplicity for an ultra-portable vaporization experience. Featuring a draw-activated, wicked cartridge system for smooth, natural pulls with maximum vapor density, the G Pen Gio is an intuitive, compact, ergonomic device for vapor connoisseurs and novices alike. Filled with 500mg of a special terpene-rich blend of Evolab's incomparably potent, award-winning CO2 extracted oil, Gio delivers a truly unparalleled vaping experience.
Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG, Strawberry Lemonade stays true to form, exhibiting tangy aromas and flavors coupled with a heady onset and complementary body effects. Enjoy Strawberry Lemonade throughout the day, but don’t plan too far ahead as this strain can be whimsical and intensely relaxing.