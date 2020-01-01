 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Evolab G Pen Gio Cartridge - Tropical Fruit - 500mg

Evolab G Pen Gio Cartridge - Tropical Fruit - 500mg

by Evolab

About this product

G Pen Gio delivers intensity and simplicity for an ultra-portable vaporization experience. Featuring a draw-activated, wicked cartridge system for smooth, natural pulls with maximum vapor density, the G Pen Gio is an intuitive, compact, ergonomic device for vapor connoisseurs and novices alike. Filled with 500mg of a special terpene-rich blend of Evolab's incomparably potent, award-winning CO2 extracted oil, Gio delivers a truly unparalleled vaping experience.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.