  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Goat Head Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Goat Head Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Evolab

About this product

About this strain

Goat Head

Goat Head

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Goat Head is a sativa-dominant hybrid created by crossing Golden Goat, a fast-acting euphoric hybrid, with Headband, known for its relaxing qualities. The result is a loopy strain with uplifting and energizing effects, recommended for nights out dancing or seeing live music. It takes on the aroma and flavor of Golden Goat, which is known for being sweet, sour, spicy and fruity, as well as a hint of Headband’s funky aroma. You can expect buds to be fluorescent green, drenched in trichomes, and coated in orange hairs.

 

About this brand

Evolab

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.