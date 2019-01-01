About this product

The key to Alchemy’s effectiveness and flavor is FreshTerps™ — showcasing the full spectrum of compounds extracted from your favorite plant. Combining all of the essential elements of cannabis including terpenes and purified cannabinoids creates a superior experience. Scientists call this The Entourage Effect™. And Alchemy™ is the only oil that has it. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables, environmentally friendly refillable cartridges and easy to use refill syringes.