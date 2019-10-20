 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. (MED) 5th Element Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

(MED) 5th Element Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

by Evolab

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Evolab Concentrates Cartridges (MED) 5th Element Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

(MED) 5th Element Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g by Evolab

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Ainedwyn

Very very earthy. Do you like the smell of dirt? No? You won't like this. If your an avid gardner and love the smell of dirt this is for you.

About this strain

5th Element

5th Element

Elemental Seeds crossed Blackberry with All Spark OG to create this impressive strain. 5th Element produces huge yields of sticky buds that feature a powerful earthy, lemony smell and flavor. The effects are quite strong with a good mix of cerebral and body highs.

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.