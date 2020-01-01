 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Purple Pie Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

Purple Pie Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

by Evolab

Purple Pie Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Indica Full spectrum terpenes. Evolab has pioneered a way to intensify all the things you love about cannabis using nothing but the plant’s own natural compounds. We can add cannabis derived terpenes to increase flavor. Boost THC levels so they are off the charts. And elevate therapeutic CBD’s so they help people more than ever before. It’s a little magic combined with a lot of science. Alchemy in fact.

About this strain

Purple Pie

Purple Pie

Bred by Stoned Ninja, Purple Pie is a cross between a female GSC and a male Ninja Fruit. Purple Pie puts out beautiful purple buds thanks to its Ninja Fruit influences, while holding onto an absolutely potent high from both parents. Give Purple Pie a shot if you love old school purple genetics.

About this brand

Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.