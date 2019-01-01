 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Raspberry Do-Si-Dos Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

Raspberry Do-Si-Dos Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

by Evolab

Write a review
Evolab Concentrates Cartridges Raspberry Do-Si-Dos Alchemy Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The key to Alchemy’s effectiveness and flavor is FreshTerps™ — showcasing the full spectrum of compounds extracted from your favorite plant. Combining all of the essential elements of cannabis including terpenes and purified cannabinoids creates a superior experience. Scientists call this The Entourage Effect™. And Alchemy™ is the only oil that has it. Available in convenient iHit™ disposables, environmentally friendly refillable cartridges and easy to use refill syringes.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.