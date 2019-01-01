 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sweet Melon All-In-One Chroma Vape 1g

Sweet Melon All-In-One Chroma Vape 1g

by Evolab

Write a review
Evolab Concentrates Cartridges Sweet Melon All-In-One Chroma Vape 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

WHEN YOU WANT CONVENIENCE AND SIMPLICITY ON THE GO, OUR ALL-IN-ONE DELIVERS. When you are using the best oils, you can’t just use any refillable and rechargeable vape. All-In-One is the result of our relentless search for the best hardware to pair with our extracts. Only the AIO met our exacting quality standards. With a smooth, robust draw that highlights the flavor and potency of our oils, AIO hits the spot whether you are at home or on the go.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Evolab Logo
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.