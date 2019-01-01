About this product

The holy grail of cannabis. The only oil with the true effects of your favorite strain. The key to Alchemy’s effectiveness and flavor is FreshTerps™ — showcasing the full spectrum of compounds extracted from your favorite plant. Combining all of the essential elements of cannabis including terpenes and purified cannabinoids creates a superior experience. Scientists call this The Entourage Effect. And Alchemy is the only oil that captures it.