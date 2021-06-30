About this product

PREMIUM DESIGN – This herb grinder is a unique design and rare piece on the market. It is heavy duty because all 4 pieces (3 chambers) are made with stainless steel including the teeth. The lid is designed with neodymium magnets which makes opening the lid very effortless and help to prevent spilling. The elegant and robust hand grips allow for easy hold and twist while grinding. The mesh sieve filters very pollen which can be scooped up with the stainless steel scraper. This grinder could be used for herb, spice, or tea. CRUSHING – The pyramid shaped teeth is very sharp and crushes every piece of herb in it nicely and smoothly without any loss of product. Enjoy herb with peace of mind without any worries of metal shavings or rust. This grinder could be used for herb, spice, or tea. GRINDING SPACE – Outer dimensions: 2.5 inches diameter x 2.0 inches height, deep and large grinding space for large amount of herb, spice or tea. EASY MAINTENANCE – No special tools or gadgets needed for cleaning this grinder, simply use water to clean and wipe off with a soft non-scratching cloth SATISFACTION GUARANTEE- Our goal is to see all our customer happy and satisfy with every purchase. Our herb grinder come with a 100% money back guarantee. For any reason, if you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, we will issue you full refund or offer new free replacement within 30 days of your purchase. Feel free to contact us at any time with your questions or concerns. Content: 1 stainless steel grinder 1 stainless steel scraper 1 cloth bag