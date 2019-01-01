 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. 9 Pound Hammer Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g

9 Pound Hammer Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g

by Evolution Cannabis Company

Write a review
Evolution Cannabis Company Cannabis Pre-rolls 9 Pound Hammer Pre-Roll 2 Pack 1g

About this product

Time to light up and enjoy the smooth taste of Evolution. Our premium flower joints are your ticket to a relaxing after walk in through the forest. We offer these amazing joints in a convenient two pack so you can share with a friend or save one for later…. taste the difference of Evolution Cannabis Co today and ask your bud tender for your flavor.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

9 Pound Hammer

9 Pound Hammer
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

9 Pound Hammer is an indica created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses GooberryHells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.

About this brand

Evolution Cannabis Company Logo