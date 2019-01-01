About this product
Time to light up and enjoy the smooth taste of Evolution. Our premium flower joints are your ticket to a relaxing after walk in through the forest. We offer these amazing joints in a convenient two pack so you can share with a friend or save one for later…. taste the difference of Evolution Cannabis Co today and ask your bud tender for your flavor.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Dutch Treat
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Ocimene
Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.