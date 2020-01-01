 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Do-Si-Dos Cartridge 0.5g

Do-Si-Dos Cartridge 0.5g

by EVOLVD

Write a review
EVOLVD Concentrates Cartridges Do-Si-Dos Cartridge 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

About this brand

EVOLVD Logo
Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.