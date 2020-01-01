 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Durban Poison Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by EVOLVD

EVOLVD Concentrates Cartridges Durban Poison Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

THC: 49.34% CBD: 0% Terpenes: 24.05% Processed by EVOLVD

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.