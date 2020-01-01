About this product
Our Gelato #33 Living Resin is a collaboration with our very good friends at The Heights Co. We were lucky enough to extract a batch of their A-grade Gelato #33 flower, and the results are beyond anything either of us could have imagined. You will immediately recognize the difference truly top-shelf source flower can make in an oil. And if you have ever tried the Gelato #33 flower from The Heights Co, you know they are the best at balancing the earthiness of the Gelato's GSC roots with the sweetness of the Sunset Sherbet, creating an immersion of flavor you will never forget. .5 Gram Living Resin Hybrid .5g Ecell Cartridge Terpenes: 30.15 % THC: 29.26% / CBG 1.28% / CBC 0.82% / CBD .52% Total Cannabinoids: 36.72% Cultivated by: The Heights Co.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Gelato #33
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.