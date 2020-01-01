 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Gelato #33 Living Resin Cartridge

Gelato #33 Living Resin Cartridge

by EVOLVD

Write a review
EVOLVD Vaping Vape Pens Gelato #33 Living Resin Cartridge
EVOLVD Vaping Vape Pens Gelato #33 Living Resin Cartridge

About this product

Our Gelato #33 Living Resin is a collaboration with our very good friends at The Heights Co. We were lucky enough to extract a batch of their A-grade Gelato #33 flower, and the results are beyond anything either of us could have imagined. You will immediately recognize the difference truly top-shelf source flower can make in an oil. And if you have ever tried the Gelato #33 flower from The Heights Co, you know they are the best at balancing the earthiness of the Gelato's GSC roots with the sweetness of the Sunset Sherbet, creating an immersion of flavor you will never forget. .5 Gram Living Resin Hybrid .5g Ecell Cartridge Terpenes: 30.15 % THC: 29.26% / CBG 1.28% / CBC 0.82% / CBD .52% Total Cannabinoids: 36.72% Cultivated by: The Heights Co.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Gelato #33

Gelato #33
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Originally from the famous Cookie Fam of the Bay Area, Gelato is a cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

About this brand

EVOLVD Logo
Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.