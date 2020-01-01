 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kosher Kush Living Resin Cartridge

by EVOLVD

About this product

Kosher Kush is an underrated strain that is well past due for its accolades. Our Kosher Kush Living Resin oil is the perfect platform to show off its incredible attributes. As always, these cartridges boast some of the highest terpene numbers in the world, testing at 23.84% terpenes! Due to this unprecedented terpene concentration, you will experience every layer the strain has to offer. This heavy indica has long been known for its exceptional taste and smell, with that classic Kush earthiness laying the foundation for the rest of the terpene profile to shine. But don't judge this strain strictly by its aesthetics. The Kosher Kush also produces extremely strong effects that are not to be underestimated Kosher Kush Living Resin Indica .5g Cartridge Total Terpenes: 23.84% THC 44.43% / CBC 1.88% / CBG 0.98% Total Cannabinoids: 49.23% Cultivated: Ananda Farms

About this strain

Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.  

About this brand

Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.