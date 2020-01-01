About this product
Kosher Kush is an underrated strain that is well past due for its accolades. Our Kosher Kush Living Resin oil is the perfect platform to show off its incredible attributes. As always, these cartridges boast some of the highest terpene numbers in the world, testing at 23.84% terpenes! Due to this unprecedented terpene concentration, you will experience every layer the strain has to offer. This heavy indica has long been known for its exceptional taste and smell, with that classic Kush earthiness laying the foundation for the rest of the terpene profile to shine. But don't judge this strain strictly by its aesthetics. The Kosher Kush also produces extremely strong effects that are not to be underestimated Kosher Kush Living Resin Indica .5g Cartridge Total Terpenes: 23.84% THC 44.43% / CBC 1.88% / CBG 0.98% Total Cannabinoids: 49.23% Cultivated: Ananda Farms
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Kosher Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Kosher Kush, offered now in seed form from DNA Genetics, originated in Los Angeles as a clone-only strain. Winner of High Times Cannabis Cup’s Best Indica in 2010 and 2011, as well as Best Strain in 2011, Kosher Kush produces staggering levels of THC. Known as one of the most odiferous OG Kush-related strains, it has a unique yet familiar smell reminiscent of rich earth and fruit, and is considered by many to be one of the tastiest smokes around. The high experienced is typical of many heavy strains, producing pronounced relaxation and pain relief, with sleep often following close behind.