  5. Kush Mints Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

Kush Mints Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by EVOLVD

EVOLVD Concentrates Cartridges Kush Mints Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Kush Mints

Kush Mints

Kush Mints is a popular strain in the Cookies family. It crosses Animal Mints and the classic Bubba Kush, resulting in a high-THC hybrid with a unique, mint taste. While Bubba Kush is a famous, mythical strain from the '90s, Animal Mints is a relatively new Cookies cross from Seed Junky Genetics. Kush Mints typically has multi-colored dark purple and dark green buds with orange hairs, and its strong euphoria may be too much for novice consumers. Kush Mints has a complex Cookies smell and taste with a trademark mint aroma and taste woven in. It’s usually grown indoors, hydroponically with technical skill for best results.

About this brand

Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.