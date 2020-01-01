Staying true to the plant means we uphold the highest standards at every step of the cultivation process. We do this by working directly with like-minded farms who are committed to clean and environmentally sustainable methods in order to yield the most extraordinary flower. Our Artisn™ Extraction methodology is more than a collection of finely tuned techniques. Once our cannabis flower is harvested, we tailor our extraction of each strain with discerning attention to detail in order to respect and preserve its most cherished properties. We never use petroleum products or harsh toxic hydrocarbon solvents like butane, propane, pentane or hexane. Our dedication to the art and science of extraction has yielded a range of 100% pure cannabis Artisn™ Extracts optimized for use in our cartridges.