by Evolve Formulas

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Evolve NanoSerum™ is the world's first and only clinically-tested transdermal cannabis product to relieve pain in minutes! Advanced NanoSerum™ precisely delivers healing cannabinoids and terpenes systemically and accurately for immediate relief. The benefits provided by the award-winning transdermal serum include relief from pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Our serum also treats muscle aches, soreness, cramps, abdominal pain, as well as headaches and migraines. A serum is a product characterized by its rapid absorption and ability to penetrate into the deeper layers of the skin. The most prominent separating factor of a serum from creams or lotions is what the formulation does not include. Evolve Formulas use of the patented NanoSphere Delivery System™ utilizes only natural, pure ingredients and nano-sized cannabis.

About this brand

Evolve NanoSerum™ is the world's first and only clinically-tested transdermal cannabis product to relieve pain in minutes!