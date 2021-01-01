 Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chernobyl
Hybrid

Chernobyl

by Excolo Farms

Excolo Farms Cannabis Flower Chernobyl

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Chernobyl

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Chernobyl is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Jack the Ripper and Trinity. This strain produces dreamy effects that are long-lasting and may boost your mood. Chernobyl smells like lime sherbet. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.

