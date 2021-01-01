Hybrid
Cluster Funk
by Excolo FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Excolo Farms
About this strain
Cluster Funk
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Cluster Funk crosses ‘91 Skunk VA and Mr. Nice, to produce a beautiful strain with an inviting color profile. It grows densely clustered nugs that come in hues of light green and dark red with big calyxes. With a loud terpene profile, Cluster Funk is rich and heavy with skunky and earthy notes. For a strain with a great bag appeal, give Cluster Funk a try.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.