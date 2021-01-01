 Loading…

Hybrid

Cluster Funk

by Excolo Farms

Cluster Funk

Cluster Funk

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Cluster Funk crosses ‘91 Skunk VA and Mr. Nice, to produce a beautiful strain with an inviting color profile. It grows densely clustered nugs that come in hues of light green and dark red with big calyxes. With a loud terpene profile, Cluster Funk is rich and heavy with skunky and earthy notes. For a strain with a great bag appeal, give Cluster Funk a try. 

