Cluster Funk

by Excolo Farms

Excolo Farms Cannabis Flower Cluster Funk

About this product

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Cluster Funk crosses ‘91 Skunk VA and Mr. Nice, to produce a beautiful strain with an inviting color profile. It grows densely clustered nugs that come in hues of light green and dark red with big calyxes. With a loud terpene profile, Cluster Funk is rich and heavy with skunky and earthy notes. For a strain with a great bag appeal, give Cluster Funk a try.

About this strain

Cluster Funk

Cluster Funk

About this brand

