Thelonious Skunk

by Excolo Farms

Excolo Farms Cannabis Flower Thelonious Skunk

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Thelonious Skunk, named for Colorado Seed Inc.’s favorite jazz musician, Thelonious Monk, is the funky lovechild of Island Sweet Skunk and Nina Limone. This upbeat, bebopping combo exhibits tropical flavors like citrus trees and sweet earth, mixed with a distinct skunky undertone. Its bouquet of diverse smells aligns well with its energizing effects, which wrap the consumer in a pleasant, upbeat haze that helps combat depression and lethargy.  

 

