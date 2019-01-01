 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Gummy Bears Hemp 40 mg & 100 mg Time Release

Gummy Bears Hemp 40 mg & 100 mg Time Release

by Exhemplary Life

$30.00MSRP

Gummy Bears, Hemp Extract CBD Time Release edibles 5 mg per "bear" 8 per pack = 40 mg Ingredients: Non-GMO pure hemp extract, corn syrup (from corn) sugar (from beets) water, gelatin, citric acid, pectin (derived from fruit), vegetable oil (palm), carnauba leaf wax, natural and artificial flavors, FD&C yellow #5, red #40, yellow #6, blue #1 ** Manufactured in a facility that uses dairy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts and wheat ingredients.

We believe hemp has the ability to support your health and life. Our goal is to provide the highest quality products derived from the hemp plant, such as CBD, lotion, soap, shampoo, clothing, & food.