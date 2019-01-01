About this product

Crumble - 1 Gram at 65% CBD Highly concentrated cannabinoids, rich nutrients and naturally loaded with terpenes from 100% legal, natural industrial hemp. Terpenes get a lot of accolades about their great flavor profile and health benefits. However not all terpenes are pleasant. In fact, a skunk uses terpenes as a defense mechanism to ward off predators. Nu Apothocary has developed proprietary technology that removes THC and the terpenes identified as “undesirable”. Current Flavors: Lemon Drop Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is Non-psychoactive, Non-toxic, non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation. Allergy Free Gluten Free Non-GMO FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.