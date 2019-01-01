 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Hemp Chocolate Dark Organic 100 MG

Hemp Chocolate Dark Organic 100 MG

by Exhemplary Life

Write a review
Exhemplary Life Edibles Candy Hemp Chocolate Dark Organic 100 MG
Exhemplary Life Edibles Candy Hemp Chocolate Dark Organic 100 MG

$34.00MSRP

About this product

Our 100 mg dark chocolates (available in Milk Chocolate too) are always made from natural single source organic certified cocoa beans. With 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract per chocolate piece, these delicious confectioneries are sure to get your day started with positive and energetic mood. 20 mg CBD per 7.5 gram net weight chocolate piece. A great choice to keep your sugar intake to a minimum. INGREDIENTS Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Cane Sugar, Vanilla. NET WEIGHT Each cube weighs approx 7.5 gram HEMP EXTRACT CONTENT 20 MG Hemp Extract Each Chocolate Piece 100 mg Hemp Extract total per package. 5 pieces of 20 mg square per packet

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Exhemplary Life Logo
We believe hemp has the ability to support your health and life. Our goal is to provide the highest quality products derived from the hemp plant, such as CBD, lotion, soap, shampoo, clothing, & food.