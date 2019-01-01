About this product

Our 100 mg dark chocolates (available in Milk Chocolate too) are always made from natural single source organic certified cocoa beans. With 20mg of full spectrum hemp extract per chocolate piece, these delicious confectioneries are sure to get your day started with positive and energetic mood. 20 mg CBD per 7.5 gram net weight chocolate piece. A great choice to keep your sugar intake to a minimum. INGREDIENTS Cocoa Paste, Cocoa Butter, Cane Sugar, Vanilla. NET WEIGHT Each cube weighs approx 7.5 gram HEMP EXTRACT CONTENT 20 MG Hemp Extract Each Chocolate Piece 100 mg Hemp Extract total per package. 5 pieces of 20 mg square per packet