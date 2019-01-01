About this product

These capsules are labeled for Pets but are no different than the 25 mg capsules. Some people like the smaller dose in these and they have the same full plant, full spectrum oil in each capsule. Care for your dog, cats, and pets with whole-plant cannabinoids specifically developed to help your furry family member from the inside out. Give the entire capsule by mouth or open the capsule and sprinkle on your pets food. If your pet is not eating, open capsule and mix with water while using a medicine dropper and squirt it directly in your pets mouth. 30 count per bottle 5 mg, 10 mg and 25 mg per capsules available. Ingredients: Raw, unrefined industrial hemp seed oil & CBD oils derived from Colorado grown Industrial Hemp Extract. Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is non-psychoactive, non-toxic, and non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint, skin ailments, inflammation and many other health issues. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.