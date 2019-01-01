About this product

The easiest way to ensure you’ll get your daily dose of CBD. Capsules packed with Cannabinoid rich CBD Hemp extract Full Spectrum oil, Made from 100% Colorado grown Hemp flower. 25 mg per capsule. Hemp Seed oil organically grown and cold pressed from the same farm (San Luis Valley) and Hemp Full Spectrum oil (CBD, CBG, CBC,CBN and more). All our infused products contain trace amounts (Below .03%) of THC making them 100% legal in all 50 states. This is done to ensure capsules are full spectrum hemp oil. However, since THC counts are so low there are no psychoactive effect (no high) when consumed. 30 count per bottle 25 mg per capsule 750 mg total in container Ingredients: Raw, unrefined industrial hemp seed oil & CBD oils derived from Colorado grown industrial hemp extract, Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is non-psychoactive, non-toxic, and non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.