by Exhemplary Life

$34.00MSRP

About this product

Pet - Hemp CBD extract Tincture - Chicken flavor, 300 mg, 30 ml Full Spectrum Colorado grown Hemp for your furry family. Whole-plant natural cannabinoids extracted from the Industrial Hemp. 300 mg in the 3 ml bottle. NOT Psychoactive. NOT marijuana. Chicken Flavor Ingredients: MCT Oil, Whole-plant Hemp Extract, Natural Chicken Flavor Allergy Free Gluten Free Non-GMO Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is non-psychoactive, non-toxic, and non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.

About this brand

We believe hemp has the ability to support your health and life. Our goal is to provide the highest quality products derived from the hemp plant, such as CBD, lotion, soap, shampoo, clothing, & food.