Highest quality Colorado grown Industrial hemp extract. Using the whole "raw" plant extract Nu Apothecarey Tincuture offers Full Spectrum of Cannabinoids and Terpenes that the plant contains. Placed under the tongue (sublingually) is the best method of delivery to ensure a consistent supply of CBD to our bodies Endocannabinoid System. Start with a daily low dose and increase slowly until your body feels the effects you desire for best health and maintenance. Allergy Free Gluten Free Non-GMO Ingredients -MCT oil, Tangerine oil, Hemp extract derived from Colorado industrial hemp. Industrial Hemp derived Hemp Extract CBD is non-psychoactive, non-toxic, and non-addictive. CBD contains cannabidiol which is a commonly known cannabinoid found in hemp. It has been studied that CBD provides significant health benefits in many muscle & joint and skin ailments and inflammation. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.