Hemp Full-Spectrum CBD - Suppositories

by Exhemplary Life

Hemp Suppositories Full-spectrum CBD. 25 mg Full-spectrum CBD per suppository capsule 5 suppositories per packet Ingredients: Cocoa Butter, Coconut oil, Full-spectrum Hemp oil Suppositories provide Hemp CBD rectally or vaginally. Suppositories effects can be noticed within 10-15 minutes after application, and can usually last 4-8 hours depending on the physiology and tolerance for cannabis of the individual. Capsules are used rectally or vaginally. Keep refrigerate as high temperature can cause the capsules to melt. Use good hygiene and wash hands before and after use. Remove suppository by tearing the plastic shell lengthwise or carefully cut open. Some find it more comfortable to insert by applying a light coating of water lubricant to the suppository before insertion but not always necessary as the oils in the suppository provide a glide for easy insertion. FOR RECTAL INSERTION: insert suppository past sphincter muscle. Try to wait 15 to 20 minutes before another bowel movement. VAGINAL INSERTION: Insert high in the vagina and rest reclining for 10-20 minutes. This allows for maximum absorption and preventing capsule from slipping out.

We believe hemp has the ability to support your health and life. Our goal is to provide the highest quality products derived from the hemp plant, such as CBD, lotion, soap, shampoo, clothing, & food.