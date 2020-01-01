 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Indica

Death Star Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by Exotic Blendz

Death Star

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Death Star is a potent cross of Sensi Star and Sour Diesel that combines sweet skunk and fuel aromas into a pungent fragrance that isn’t easy to hide. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have quite the powerful buzz. Effects can be slow to onset, but once they do, Death Star takes away all cares and replaces them with a state of relaxed euphoria. Great for daytime or nighttime use, this Ohio native now has fans throughout the galaxy.

Established in Portland Oregon in 2018, Exotic Blendz specializes in creating prerolls that are consistent in the quality flower we source and organic hemp cones we use. We stand behind our customers offering the best value, and the most options of strains without compromising the quality of our products. Our 5 and 10 half gram packs include Sativa, Indica and Hybrid options that are each strain specific. You can find our products highlighted in Oregon Leaf or Leafly. Whether you want to relax and chill, feel lifted and ready, or share a pack of smooth and heavy with friends, our goal is to provide the best experience with our products and escape the ordinary.