 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Indica

Forbidden Fruit Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by Exotic Blendz

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Forbidden Fruit

Forbidden Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Forbidden Fruit is the mouthwatering cross of Cherry Pie x Tangie. This sumptuous genetic cross expresses a beautiful dense bud structure with deep purple hues, dark green foliage, and wiry orange hairs. The terpene profile is a perfect mixture of Cherry Pie’s musky, sweet cherry undertones and Tangie’s loud tropical flavors. There are also notes of pine, mango, and passionfruit candy. The effects hit hard between the eyes and lay into the body with each hit. Forbidden Fruit’s deep physical relaxation and mental stoniness make it perfect for dulling minor physical discomfort and discarding stress. 

About this brand

Exotic Blendz Logo
Established in Portland Oregon in 2018, Exotic Blendz specializes in creating prerolls that are consistent in the quality flower we source and organic hemp cones we use. We stand behind our customers offering the best value, and the most options of strains without compromising the quality of our products. Our 5 and 10 half gram packs include Sativa, Indica and Hybrid options that are each strain specific. You can find our products highlighted in Oregon Leaf or Leafly. Whether you want to relax and chill, feel lifted and ready, or share a pack of smooth and heavy with friends, our goal is to provide the best experience with our products and escape the ordinary.