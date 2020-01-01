 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Lemon OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by Exotic Blendz

Exotic Blendz Cannabis Pre-rolls Lemon OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lemon OG

Lemon OG

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

Exotic Blendz Logo
Established in Portland Oregon in 2018, Exotic Blendz specializes in creating prerolls that are consistent in the quality flower we source and organic hemp cones we use. We stand behind our customers offering the best value, and the most options of strains without compromising the quality of our products. Our 5 and 10 half gram packs include Sativa, Indica and Hybrid options that are each strain specific. You can find our products highlighted in Oregon Leaf or Leafly. Whether you want to relax and chill, feel lifted and ready, or share a pack of smooth and heavy with friends, our goal is to provide the best experience with our products and escape the ordinary.