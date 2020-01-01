 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Salmon River OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

by Exotic Blendz

Exotic Blendz Cannabis Pre-rolls Salmon River OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

About this product

About this strain

Salmon River OG

Salmon River OG

Salmon River OG is an indica-dominant strain from Oregon breeders Dynasty Genetics, who combined a Pre-98 Bubba Kush clone with a carefully selected Blue Heron male, creating a potent and easy-to-grow plant that finishes flowering in 7-8 weeks. The Salmon River OG may provide excellent pain relief and a heavy indica buzz; it is recommended that novice users take care not to overindulge. Dynasty has noted three main phenotypes in this cross, all with a similar terpene profile: a strong berry scent, underlined with hints of chocolate, coffee, lemon, and gasoline, and a similar taste when vaporized or smoked.

About this brand

Exotic Blendz Logo
Established in Portland Oregon in 2018, Exotic Blendz specializes in creating prerolls that are consistent in the quality flower we source and organic hemp cones we use. We stand behind our customers offering the best value, and the most options of strains without compromising the quality of our products. Our 5 and 10 half gram packs include Sativa, Indica and Hybrid options that are each strain specific. You can find our products highlighted in Oregon Leaf or Leafly. Whether you want to relax and chill, feel lifted and ready, or share a pack of smooth and heavy with friends, our goal is to provide the best experience with our products and escape the ordinary.