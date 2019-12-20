Ralo906
on December 20th, 2019
Picked up these seeds from the cannabis cup in Cleo Michigan this is great strain
Mother: Strawberry Father: Cookies & Cream F2 Family: 60/40 Indica Dominant Hybrid
Coming from Exotic Genetix, Strawberries & Cream crosses a Strawberry mother with a Cookies and Cream F2 male. A balanced hybrid, this strain produces strawberry flavors that will leave you asking for more. Thanks to the Cookies & Cream genetics, lime green buds are dense and resinous with hints of purple.